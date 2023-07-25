Published Jan 9, 2013
QMx Readies Starfleet Academy Class Ring (2009)
You’ve worked hard for it and deserve it. What is it? The Starfleet Academy Class Ring (2009). Available later this year from QMx, the Starfleet Academy Class Ring (2009) is a 1:1 scale, screen-accurate replica of the actual prop ring worn in Star Trek (2009). It’s produced using a high-strength, scratch-resistant metal alloy that simulates the brilliance and sheen of polished sterling silver – at a mere fraction of the expense.