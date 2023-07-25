Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jan 9, 2013

    QMx Readies Starfleet Academy Class Ring (2009)

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    You’ve worked hard for it and deserve it. What is it? The Starfleet Academy Class Ring (2009). Available later this year from QMx, the Starfleet Academy Class Ring (2009) is a 1:1 scale, screen-accurate replica of the actual prop ring worn in Star Trek (2009). It’s produced using a high-strength, scratch-resistant metal alloy that simulates the brilliance and sheen of polished sterling silver – at a mere fraction of the expense.





