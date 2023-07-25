QMx Beaming Exclusive Kirk & Spock Figures to SDCC

Quantum Mechanix Inc. will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek at San Diego Comic-Con by unveiling their 1:6-scale articulated collectible figures of Captain James T. Kirk and Spock. The figures, which are part of the QMx Master Series, feature authentically styled Star Trek: The Original Series uniforms with simulated leather boots and such detailed 23rd century accessories as phasers, communicators, Spock’s tricorder and Kirk’s clipboard. Both figures include multiple hands for a variety of action poses.

The Kirk and Spock figures will make their on-sale debut at Comic-Con next month. Expect the exclusive Captain Kirk figure to be equipped with a vintage-style 1:6-scale phaser rifle and the exclusive Spock figure to come with his Vulcan lyre. Those exclusive elements for the figures will be available only at the QMx booth #4145 at SDCC and on the QMx website. A limited number of the figures will be offered each day at SDCC.Anyone unable to attend SDCC can preorder the figures at www.qmxonline.com starting on June 23 at 12 noon PST, with the figures priced at $199.95 each. The standard versions of the Kirk and Spock figures will be available from retailers for $179.95 each.