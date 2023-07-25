Qapla'! tugh tlhIngan Hol ghojchoHlaH Hoch!

“Dlvl’ Hol Dajatlh’a.” That’s Klingon for “Do you speak English?” And it’s just one of the many Klingon phrases fans will be able to learn starting today with the launch of Duolingo’s new and official Klingon language course. Whether you’re a single-language Star Trek fan, a major polyglot or just eager to channel your inner Kor, Worf, Martok, Gowron or L'Rell, you can learn to speak like a Klingon with this notoriously terse “conlang” -- a constructed language for Star Trek. By way of example, the literal translation of “hello” in Klingon (“nuqneh?”) is “What do you want?” Terse, indeed.

Star Trek fans know that there’s a massive and active community around learning Klingon in real life, including meetups, books and the Klingon Language Institute. And with Duolingo, the most-popular language-learning platform worldwide, fans and newcomers can learn Klingon for free.