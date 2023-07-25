Qapla' - Discovery Introduces The Klingons

Obi will play T'Kuvma, the Klingon leader seeking to unite the Klingon houses. His credits include State of Play, Doctor Who, Snow White and the Huntsman, and the recent Roots reboot, as well as the upcoming series American Gods and film Ghost in the Shell.

Latif is set to portray Kol, commanding officer of the Klingons and protégé of T’Kuvma. Latif has appeared in such films and television series as MI-5, Black Mirror, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Penny Dreadful. Among his upcoming projects are Still Star-Crossed and The Commuter.

Chieffo rounds out the latest wave of additions with her role as L'Rell, the battle deck commander of the Klingon ship. The actress’s credits include a 2015 stage production of Othello, and film and television roles in Natural Disasters, Girls!, Girls!, Girls! and Miss Dial, as well as Shelby’s Vacation, which will be released in 2017.

Obi, Latif and Chieffo join previously announced cast members Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp. Star Trek: Discovery is coming to CBS All Access in May 2017, following the premiere on the CBS Television Network, and will be distributed concurrently on Netflix in 188 countries and through Bell Media in Canada.