Pyramid To Introduce TOS Art Print Box Set

The TOS Art Prints by Juan Ortiz have been wowing fans across the galaxy, and on October 19, all 12 art prints that have been released so far will be available in a Star Trek Box Set via Pyramid International. The set features a foil-printed box and the 12 art prints (which measure 30cm X 40cm and are based on TOS episodes), as well as also a bonus print of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from TNG. Also included are a numbered certificate of authenticity and an informative and colorful 20-page booklet.