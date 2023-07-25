Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 13, 2012

    Pyramid To Introduce TOS Art Print Box Set

    Pyramid To Introduce TOS Art Print Box Set

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The TOS Art Prints by Juan Ortiz have been wowing fans across the galaxy, and on October 19, all 12 art prints that have been released so far will be available in a Star Trek Box Set via Pyramid International. The set features a foil-printed box and the 12 art prints (which measure 30cm X 40cm and are based on TOS episodes), as well as also a bonus print of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from TNG. Also included are a numbered certificate of authenticity and an informative and colorful 20-page booklet.



    Star Trek Box Sets
    StarTrek.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top