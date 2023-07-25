RECAP: It's Time to Revisit Last Week's 'Discovery' Heartbreak

Airiam loves her friends on Discovery, and they love her, but something’s amiss. Nhan – sporting a skant! – doesn’t trust her. Sure enough, the android officer betrays her crew, transmitting the sphere’s information to Control and attacking Burnham and Nhan. Tilly reaches Airiam emotionally, but it’s too late. Michael can’t bring herself to jettison Airiam from an airlock, so Nhan does the deed, leaving everyone devastated and Airiam dying in space as she relives her favorite memory.

Global Preview: “The Red Angel”

In “The Red Angel,” Burnham is stunned when she learns her ties to Section 31 run deeper than she ever fathomed. Armed with the identity of the Red Angel, the U.S.S. Discovery goes to work on its most critical mission to date.