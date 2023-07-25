Published Mar 21, 2019
RECAP: It's Time to Revisit Last Week's 'Discovery' Heartbreak
'Project Daedalus' served up a literal minefield of deception and death. Catch up with it all before meeting 'The Red Angel.'
The 10th episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, “The Red Angel,” will stream tonight. To get you up to speed on Discovery’s most-recent events, StarTrek.com has gathered highlights from "Project Daedalus,” an hour which bade an emotional farewell to a member of the U.S.S. Discovery crew.
“Where’s Spock?”
Cornwell puts Spock through the ultimate lie detector test. He insists he didn’t kill anyone, and the admiral’s device confirms he’s “non-deceptive.” Spock can’t fathom why the Red Angel chose him to receive the troubling visions that portend “No Humans. No Vulcans. No Federation. No conscious life of any kind.” Despite passing Cornwell’s test, video evidence shows Spock killing his medical team.
“Thank You”
Discovery and her crew head toward Section 31 headquarters to regain control of Control. It’s heavily fortified with mines, much to Captain Pike’s dismay, as that’s not the Starfleet way. Pike questions why Enterprise was sidelined during the Klingon War, and the admiral reveals it was so that the best – Pike and the Enterprise – would be left if Starfleet went down in defeat. “Now would you get off my ass, so that we can get back to work?” Cornwell asks.
The Bickersons
Tensions run high between Burnham and Spock from beginning to end. They trade spiteful barbs as they debate logic, family history, anger, and more. A game of chess does nothing to quell the friction between the siblings who, Spock makes perfectly clear, are not blood.
The Trouble with Airiam
Airiam loves her friends on Discovery, and they love her, but something’s amiss. Nhan – sporting a skant! – doesn’t trust her. Sure enough, the android officer betrays her crew, transmitting the sphere’s information to Control and attacking Burnham and Nhan. Tilly reaches Airiam emotionally, but it’s too late. Michael can’t bring herself to jettison Airiam from an airlock, so Nhan does the deed, leaving everyone devastated and Airiam dying in space as she relives her favorite memory.
Global Preview: “The Red Angel”
In “The Red Angel,” Burnham is stunned when she learns her ties to Section 31 run deeper than she ever fathomed. Armed with the identity of the Red Angel, the U.S.S. Discovery goes to work on its most critical mission to date.
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - The Red Angel
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.