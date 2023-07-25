Prey Saga to Conclude with The Hall of Heroes

Here's the synopsis:

The Klingon Empire stands on the precipice. In the wake of violence from the cult known as the Unsung, paranoia threatens to break Chancellor Martok’s regime. Klingons increasingly call for a stronger hand to take control . . . one that Lord Korgh, master manipulator, is only too willing to offer.

But other forces are now in motion. Assisted by a wily agent, the Empire’s enemies conspire to take full advantage of the situation. Aboard the U.S.S. Titan, Admiral William T. Riker realizes far more than the Federation’s alliance with the Klingons is in danger. With the Empire a wounded animal, it could become either an attacker—or a target.

Yet even as hostilities increase, Worf returns to the U.S.S. Enterprise and Captain Jean-Luc Picard with a daring plan of his own. The preservation of both the Empire and its alliance with the Federation may hinge on an improbable savior leading a most unlikely force...

Set to run 352 pages, Star Trek: Prey, Book 3: The Hall of Heroes will be available on/about November 29 as a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.99 in Canada.