PREVIEW: Trek-centric 'Toys That Made Us'

Among those commenting throughout the Trek-centric episode are Doug Drexler, Bjo and John Trimble, Playmates sculptor Steve Varner, former Mego president Marty Abrams and Todd McFarlane, as well as Maria Jose and John Tenuto, who are professors, lifelong Trek fans, veteran Trek memorabilia collectors and popular StarTrek.com bloggers. We laughed along with the Tenutos when John described the infamous Star Trek Helment as "easily the most hilarious Star Trek toy ever released." We agree, but we still want one!

Check out some exclusive clips from the Star Trek episode of The Toys That Made Us.