Published Mar 13, 2018
Preview: The Light of Kahless
Preview: The Light of Kahless
IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Discovery comic-book adventures will continue on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek: Discovery #3, written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, with art and the A cover by Tony Shasteen. In it, secrets of the new characters are revealed as Star Trek embarks on a bold new journey.
Star Trek: Discovery #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a variant cover by George Caltsoudas. Additionally, each issue features a “Ships of the Line” cover by Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire, which provides a great first look at the new ships in Discovery.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.