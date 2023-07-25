Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Mar 13, 2018

    Preview: The Light of Kahless

    Preview: The Light of Kahless

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Discovery comic-book adventures will continue on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek: Discovery #3, written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, with art and the A cover by Tony Shasteen. In it, secrets of the new characters are revealed as Star Trek embarks on a bold new journey.

    Star Trek: Discovery #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a variant cover by George Caltsoudas. Additionally, each issue features a “Ships of the Line” cover by Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire, which provides a great first look at the new ships in Discovery.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top