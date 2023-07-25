PREVIEW: The Klingon Art of War

Behold... The Klingon Art of War is nearly upon us. The new book, set for release on May 6 from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books (via becker&mayer!), examines in depth the 10 precepts that have shaped Klingon culture and indoctrinated Klingons in the Way of the Warrior dating back to the days of Kahless.The 10 precepts are:• Choose your enemies well.• Strike quickly or strike not.• Always face your enemy.• Seek adversity.• Reveal your true self in combat.• Destroy weakness.• Leave nothing until tomorrow.• Choose death over chains.• Die standing up.• Guard honor above all.Each chapter, as written by Keith R.A. DeCandido, introduces another part of the Klingon ethic and explores the ways in which it informs Klingon life, behavior, and history. Likewise, each chapter celebrates famous Klingons, warships, and battles, and the role they've played in advancing the Klingon Empire. Check out a preview of the first precept below.