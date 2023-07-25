PREVIEW: The City on the Edge of Forever #3

Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #3 (of 5) will arrive in stores on Wednesday via IDW Publishing. Written by Harlan Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward and a cover by Juan Ortiz, Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #3 continues IDW's first-ever full visualization of Ellison’s Hugo- and WGA Award-winning teleplay for the classic TOS episode. Issue #3 picks up with Captain Kirk and Spock stranded in the past of old Earth, searching for the focal point that altered the timestream and changed everything about the universe they knew. And once they find her, they could find themselves foiled by a force even greater than the Guardians of Forever... love.