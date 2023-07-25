Published Jun 28, 2017
Preview: The 5th Wing Patrol Ship (Repaint)
The Jem’Hadar are back as a terrifying threat to the Federation.
This July, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 31, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the 5th Wing Patrol Ship (Repaint).
The 5th Wing Patrol Ship is an agile Jem’Hadar attack ship that utilized advanced weapons and tactics during the Dominion War. The Jem’Hadar ships are known for powerful upgrades that can fire past an opponent’s shields, as well as advanced tactics that include devastating suicide attacks against larger ships.
The Captain of the 5th Wing Patrol Ship is Weyoun. As a 6-skill level, Captain Weyoun may be disabled to prevent one of your Crew Upgrades from being disabled or discarded this round. It is most famously used in conjunction with Varel (R.I.S. Apnex Expansion Pack) in the early meta as a way to negate attacks. Even though those days have mostly past, Weyoun is still a valuable addition to your fleet.
Any weapon that can ignore an opponent’s shields is a powerful one. Phased Polaron Beam is exactly that type of weapon. Limited to range 1-2, this 3-die attack ignores opposing ship’s shields. If you can find a way to boost your attack dice, you will have a truly fearsome weapon at your command!
The final highlight of this expansion pack is a card that is not only powerful, but one that will catch your opponents off-guard. Suicide Attack allows you to make a 1 Straight Maneuver; if your ship overlaps an enemy ship, you may destroy your ship and roll 8 attack dice against that enemy ship. As noted by some savvy players, this card has no restrictions regarding the Elite Talent Cheat Death (Enterprise Expansion Pack). You can add Cheat Death, which allows you to use Suicide Attack to survive the explosion. This gives you the ability to continue and potentially do it again!
Even if you already own the 5th Wing Patrol Ship, you are going to want to purchase the new repaint both for the dynamic new paint job as well as the ability to create a swarm of Dominion patrol ships. Make sure to contact your local game store to reserve your copy now.
