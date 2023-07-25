Preview: The 5th Wing Patrol Ship (Repaint)

The Jem’Hadar are back as a terrifying threat to the Federation.

This July, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 31, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the 5th Wing Patrol Ship (Repaint).

The 5th Wing Patrol Ship is an agile Jem’Hadar attack ship that utilized advanced weapons and tactics during the Dominion War. The Jem’Hadar ships are known for powerful upgrades that can fire past an opponent’s shields, as well as advanced tactics that include devastating suicide attacks against larger ships.