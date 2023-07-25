PREVIEW: Star Trek Volume 5

If you’re a binge comic book reader, IDW Publishing has just the thing for you this Independence Day weekend. Star Trek, Vol. 5, out this week, gathers together issues #17-20 or the ongoing Star Trek origin stories featuring Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the rest of the Enterprise crew as depicted in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. Overseen by Roberto Orci, co-producer and co-writer of the current Trek films, Star Trek, Vol. 5 boasts the talents of writers Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, artist Claudia Balboni and cover artist Tim Bradstreet.Among the stories: Uhura meets Spock for the very first time, and secrets about her past are revealed. Kirk and McCoy share a shuttle ride to Starfleet Academy. A young Montgomery Scott discovers the joys of engineering. And… Chekov and Sulu befriend one another at Starfleet Academy. And keep your eyes open for “easter eggs” that relate to Star Trek Into Darkness.