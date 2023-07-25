Preview: Star Trek Mission New York

Are you ready? Star Trek: Mission New York, the three-day event, presented by ReedPop, will get underway on Friday and run through Sunday at the Javits Center in New York City. Mission New York will be the world’s biggest Star Trek 50th anniversary celebration and the most experiential one as well, with panels, screenings, live podcasts, improv shows, a script reading, auctions, Trek Talks, gaming, autographs and photo opportunities, all of which will span across four stages and multiple rooms. Below, we’ve provided just a fraction of the schedule. And, for those who can’t be there in person, StarTrek.com will have you covered, as we will be out in force, reporting back with full recaps each day, and also taking to social media via Instagram and Twitter to provide updates as the activities occur.

Meet the Stars

The talent you grew up with and love, spanning from The Original Series to Enterprise and from the J.J. Abrams movies to the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, will be on hand for Mission New York. They’ll all be on stage for talks, and also available for autographs and photo opportunities.

Among the talk highlights, there will be reunions featuring members of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise casts. And, one of the most-anticipated panels will feature writer-producers Kirsten Beyer and Nicholas Meyer, who will sit for a moderated Q&A during which they’ll discuss their history with the Trek franchise and how it has led them to become involved in the new iteration, Discovery.