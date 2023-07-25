PREVIEW: Star Trek Books Coming In 2015

Star Trek: Dressing the Final Frontier will be published in the fall by Insight Editions and will showcase Trek's unique costumes, from Spock’s staid Starfleet uniform to Uhura’s alluring mirror universe outfit. The book will feature a gallery of wardrobe designs, and every costume will be examined in intimate detail, tracing the design process from preproduction sketches to the stunning realization of the final outfit. Exclusive interviews with costume designers and experts will put the images into context.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news and updates about all of the Trek books mentioned above as well as well as additions to the list.