    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 25, 2019

    Preview "Point of Light"

    "I will find him," Burnham promises, in preview footage from Discovery's upcoming third episode

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Preview "Point of Light"

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Discovery's second season will continue next week with episode three, "Point of Light." The preview at the end of "New Eden" suggests an hour devoted to the Seven Signals and Michael Burnham's dogged determination to track down Spock. As she promises Amanda, "I will find him." Watch the preview below.

    Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Point of Light

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.

