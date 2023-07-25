Published Jan 25, 2019
Preview "Point of Light"
"I will find him," Burnham promises, in preview footage from Discovery's upcoming third episode
Star Trek: Discovery's second season will continue next week with episode three, "Point of Light." The preview at the end of "New Eden" suggests an hour devoted to the Seven Signals and Michael Burnham's dogged determination to track down Spock. As she promises Amanda, "I will find him." Watch the preview below.
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Point of Light
