Preview of The Next Generation / Doctor Who #2

It is here… or it will be on Wednesday. IDW Publishing will unveil Star Trek TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation #2, the second installment in their blockbuster Trek/Who crossover. Picking up where #1 left off, the Borg and the Cybermen have struck a most unholy alliance, prompting Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew to team up with the Doctor and his Companions in a race to avert devastation on a cosmic scale. Scott & David Tipton wrote Assimilation2 #2 with Tony Lee, while J.K. Woodward handled the art and Woodward and Mark Buckingham did the cover. The book runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Variants will include an “Enterprise crew aboard the TARDIS” cover by Joe Corroney and a wrap-around cover photo. Check out our extensive preview below and keep going for a look at the variant covers.