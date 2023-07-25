Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 25, 2012

    Preview of The Next Generation / Doctor Who #2

    Preview of The Next Generation / Doctor Who #2

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It is here… or it will be on Wednesday. IDW Publishing will unveil Star Trek TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation #2, the second installment in their blockbuster Trek/Who crossover. Picking up where #1 left off, the Borg and the Cybermen have struck a most unholy alliance, prompting Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew to team up with the Doctor and his Companions in a race to avert devastation on a cosmic scale. Scott & David Tipton wrote Assimilation2 #2 with Tony Lee, while J.K. Woodward handled the art and Woodward and Mark Buckingham did the cover. The book runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99. Variants will include an “Enterprise crew aboard the TARDIS” cover by Joe Corroney and a wrap-around cover photo. Check out our extensive preview below and keep going for a look at the variant covers.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top