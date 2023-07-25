Preview Of Creation's Chicago Trek Convention

Creation Entertainment will close out its year-long celebration of Star Trek's 45th anniversary with a convention at the Westin O'Hare Hotel in Chicago, IL, September 30 to October 2. The convention will not only conclude the company's 45th anniversary events, but, lending it major historical significance, it will also represent the last-ever convention appearance by Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy.So, what's on tap for the Chicago show? Nimoy will take the stage on Sunday, and will also offer his popular photography seminar on Saturday evening. Other guests will include Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie, Dominic Keating, Connor Trinneer, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Arlene Martel, Garth Pillsbury, Sean Kenney and Brannon Braga. Among the special events planned are a staging of the Visitor-Auberjonois two-hander Cross Our Hearts, a celebrity breakfast with Visitor, Auberjonois and de Lancie, a seminar by Morgan Gendel, writer of the beloved TNG episode "The Inner Light," Trek expert Richard Arnold, trivia games, video presentations, costume contests, a production of A Klingon Christmas Carol, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and more.Speaking about the upcoming convention, Creation Entertainment co-CEO Gary Berman says, "We are all honored that Leonard Nimoy has chosen our events to be his last. It surely was a moving moment in Las Vegas (in August) for all of us and it was quite a bittersweet highlight for us as a company. Creation's relationship with Mr. Nimoy runs for decades and we've always strived to present him in the best possible way because he really has been an inspiration to us here." Of course, Nimoy stated not long ago that he had retired from acting, and he subsequently appeared in a music video, on Fringe, and stated that there could be more work in the offing. That has led some fans to hope that Nimoy will reconsider his retirement from the convention circuit. Says Berman, "I know (Creation co-CEO) Adam (Malin) will continue to try to coax him to do shows in the future, especially Vegas, but it seems pretty serious for retirement."For more information about Creation Entertainment's Official 45th Anniversary Star Trek Convention in Chicago, click here.