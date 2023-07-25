PREVIEW: Klingons vs. Romulans In IDW's New Trek Miniseries

War breaks out across the stars as the Klingon and Romulan Empires fight for supremacy… with the Enterprise caught in the middle. That’s the logline for Star Trek #25, a new Star Trek comic book adventure due out on Wednesday from IDW Publishing. More specifically titled “The Khitomer Conflict,” it kicks off a four-part miniseries written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Roberto Orci. Erfan Fajar provides the art and cover for the book, which features the crew of the current Star Trek films in action.