    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 23, 2013

    PREVIEW: Klingons vs. Romulans In IDW's New Trek Miniseries

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    War breaks out across the stars as the Klingon and Romulan Empires fight for supremacy… with the Enterprise caught in the middle. That’s the logline for Star Trek #25, a new Star Trek comic book adventure due out on Wednesday from IDW Publishing. More specifically titled “The Khitomer Conflict,” it kicks off a four-part miniseries written by Mike Johnson and overseen by Roberto Orci. Erfan Fajar provides the art and cover for the book, which features the crew of the current Star Trek films in action.

    Star Trek #25 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

