Preview: Khan: Ruling in Hell #3 from IDW

IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell saga is fast building to a crescendo with tomorrow’s release of Ruling in Hell #3. The new comic book, which sets the stage for the for the upcoming fourth and final title in the series, finds the situation on Ceti Alpha V rapidly deteriorating, with Khan struggling to keep his people alive in the face of planetary waste and devastation. Meanwhile, forces conspire against Khan to remove him from power, mercilessly capitalizing on Khan’s one and only weakness – his beloved wife, Marla.

Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell #3 is written by the tandem of Scott and David Tipton, in collaboration with veteran IDW/Star Trek artist Fabio Mantovani. The cover is by Michael Stribling. Ruling in Hell #3 runs 32 pages long, costs $3.99 and is available at comic retail stores. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.