PREVIEW: July's Trek Journeys

IDW Publishing is wasting no time fast-forwarding to summer, as they’ve just announced their Star Trek titles for July. And StarTrek.com is pleased to share details and exclusive First Looks at art from the upcoming Trek comic-book adventures.

First up is Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #1, written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover. This brand-new TNG series picks up where Through the Mirror ended and features untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Following their clash with their villainous doubles from the Mirror Universe, the Enterprise crew returns to business as usual, little realizing the serpent in their midst, as one of their own has been replaced. What does Mirror Barclay want, and what’s to become of his Prime Universe counterpart?