Published Apr 19, 2018
PREVIEW: July's Trek Journeys
IDW Publishing is wasting no time fast-forwarding to summer, as they’ve just announced their Star Trek titles for July. And StarTrek.com is pleased to share details and exclusive First Looks at art from the upcoming Trek comic-book adventures.
First up is Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #1, written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover. This brand-new TNG series picks up where Through the Mirror ended and features untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Following their clash with their villainous doubles from the Mirror Universe, the Enterprise crew returns to business as usual, little realizing the serpent in their midst, as one of their own has been replaced. What does Mirror Barclay want, and what’s to become of his Prime Universe counterpart?
Terra Incognita will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a photo cover and variant covers by J.K. Woodward and Elizabeth Beals!
Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #4 is written by the tandem of Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, with the art and cover courtesy of Angel Hernandez. In the Mirror Universe, the heroic characters you thought you knew care only for power and glory. In this, the final issue of Succession, see Michael Burnham in the fight of her life.
Succession #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Variant covers will include a photo and ones with art by Nick Roche, and Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire.
Lastly, there’s Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 7, the latest effort from writer and photo manipulator John Byrne. It boasts three all-new adventures. First, pulled down to a world made entirely of water, the Enterprise is in danger of literally flooding. Spock and McCoy discover a sinister purpose behind this bizarre planet in "What Pain It Is to Drown." Then, in "The Hunger," a mysterious entity has drifted above the outer rim of the Galaxy for thousands of years, draining life from all the worlds it found there. Now, it has learned of the banquet of populous planets near the heart of the Milky Way and is heading there at terrifying speed… with only the Enterprise standing in its way. Next, Captain Kirk has found himself all alone on the Enterprise before, but what happens when each individual member of the crew finds themselves in a similar state? And who is behind this... "Isolation?"
New Visions, Vol. 7 will be released as a 128-page trade paperback priced at $17.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.