Preview: IDW's Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever, Issue #2

IDW Publishing's landmark comic book saga, Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever, will continue on Wednesday with the release of Issue #2 (of 5) -- and StarTrek.com has details plus exclusive preview pages. Written by Harlan Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward and a cover by Juan Ortiz, Issue #2 follows Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Yeoman Rand as they return to the Enterprise following their first encounter with the Guardians of Forever. Only, once back on the ship, they find a darker, more vicious crew of renegades awaiting them. Can they return the timestream to its proper state? And will they even survive long enough to try?