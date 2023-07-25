Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 22, 2014

    Preview: IDW's Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever, Issue #2

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing's landmark comic book saga, Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever, will continue on Wednesday with the release of Issue #2 (of 5) -- and StarTrek.com has details plus exclusive preview pages. Written by Harlan Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward and a cover by Juan Ortiz, Issue #2 follows Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Yeoman Rand as they return to the Enterprise following their first encounter with the Guardians of Forever. Only, once back on the ship, they find a darker, more vicious crew of renegades awaiting them. Can they return the timestream to its proper state? And will they even survive long enough to try?

    Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

