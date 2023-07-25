PREVIEW: The Latest Trek Miniseries

Star Trek New Visions: An Unexpected Yesterday is the latest adventure written by John Byrne and featuring his photo-manipulation magic. In it, Kirk and his crew venture into the past, only to discover it is nothing like what their history books teach, with no trace of the devastation of World War III and the Eugenics Wars. What can have caused such a divergence? Find out in An Unexpected Yesterday, which runs 48 pages and is priced at $7.99.