Published Jul 3, 2018
PREVIEW: The Latest Trek Miniseries
IDW Publishing is firing off some Star Trek fireworks this week with the release tomorrow of two explosive Trek comic books, namely Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #3 and Star Trek New Visions: An Unexpected Yesterday. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details, as well as preview pages and the covers of both titles.
Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #3 is written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, with art and an A cover by Angel Hernandez. This miniseries unfolds in the Mirror Universe of Star Trek: Discovery and delves deeper into the characters you only thought you knew. Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #3 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should keep an eye open for a photo B cover, as well as variant covers by Yoshi Yoshitani, and Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire.
Star Trek New Visions: An Unexpected Yesterday is the latest adventure written by John Byrne and featuring his photo-manipulation magic. In it, Kirk and his crew venture into the past, only to discover it is nothing like what their history books teach, with no trace of the devastation of World War III and the Eugenics Wars. What can have caused such a divergence? Find out in An Unexpected Yesterday, which runs 48 pages and is priced at $7.99.
