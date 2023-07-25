Published Feb 16, 2014
PREVIEW: Destination Star Trek Germany
PREVIEW: Destination Star Trek Germany
The next time you hear about Destination Star Trek Germany here on StarTrek.com, we will be in Frankfurt covering the event for those who can't be on hand. We're going to try to make it feel as if you ARE there at the Messe Frankfurt from Feb. 21-23. However, it's not too late to get in on the fun yourself, in person. The guest list is a winner and the events range from parties to panels to a props museum and from autograph sessions to all kinds of photos opportunities to an epic costume parade. Tickets to certain events are still available; so act fast.
In the meantime, we've been previewing things to come in bite-size morsels, as the news has broken. Now let's break it ALL down for you in one place at one time.
The Guests
Twenty-six Star Trek actors, producers and writers will be at Destination Star Trek Germany this weekend.
Opening Ceremony
Destination Star Trek Germany will kick off in style at 7:30 on Friday, February 21. And by in style, we mean with all of the Star Trek celebrities appearing on stage at once to greet attendees.
Stage Talks
All weekend long, the Trek actors, behind-the-scenes guests and Trek experts will appear on two stages, the Main Stage and Stage B. Some of the Stage Talks will feature the actors taking questions from the audience, while panels will include "Best Trek Crew," "Trek Girls," "Star Trek Online -- You Are the Captain," "Mars One," "Star Trek Trivia Challenge," "Transmitting Trek: Taking Entertainment to the Final Frontier," "Suzie Plakson Makeup" and more.
Among the pairings: Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton and Gates McFadden, DS9's Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois, Jeffrey Combs and Casey Biggs, Connor Trinneer and Dominic Keating; producers Ronald D. Moore and Ira Steven Behr; and the Ladies of Trek with Alice Krige, Carolyn Seymour, Hallie Todd, Gwynyth Walsh and Robin Curtis. And, flying solo: William Shatner, Karl Urban, Brent Spiner, Tim Russ and Vaughn Armstrong.
And, in what will surely be one of the weekend's highlights, William Shatner will, on Saturday night, moderate a TNG Reunion Event. For a full hour, Shatner will interview Spiner, Dorn, Sirtis, Burton and McFadden.
Autographs and Photo Opportunities
All of the guests listed above will be available throughout the weekend to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans. In addition to posing for individual shots, many of the celebrities will pair up or appear either in costume or in special settings. For example, fan can pose with Spiner and Burton or Sirtis and Dorn, while Krige will pose in a Borg Regeneration Chamber and Plakson will pose in Klingon makeup. Fans can also pose in the Borg Regeneration Chamber by themselves and on the Bridge by themselves or with the TNG guests (McFadden, Dorn, Sirtis, Burton and Spiner).
Museum
One of the big hits at Destination Star Trek London was the Star Trek Museum, a collection of props, costumes and more from the various Star Trek series and features. The Museum will be back in Germany, with many new pieces on view.
Exhibitors
Parties
On Friday, fans can enjoy the Opening Night Ceremony and also a special party, a Klingon Monster Ball, with music performed by Tim Russ and his band. Special bonus: anyone who purchases a Friday Night Party Ticket will automatically be able to attend the Opening Ceremony.
Saturday evening's big event is a Ladies of Star Trek Party. It’s an opportunity for female Trek fans to dance the night away dressed like their favorite Trek heroines. Tickets to the parties are available separately or as a joint ticket.
Visit Destination Star Trek Germany for all the pertinent details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates and recaps from Frankfurt.