PREVIEW: Destination Star Trek Germany

The next time you hear about Destination Star Trek Germany here on StarTrek.com, we will be in Frankfurt covering the event for those who can't be on hand. We're going to try to make it feel as if you ARE there at the Messe Frankfurt from Feb. 21-23. However, it's not too late to get in on the fun yourself, in person. The guest list is a winner and the events range from parties to panels to a props museum and from autograph sessions to all kinds of photos opportunities to an epic costume parade. Tickets to certain events are still available; so act fast.

In the meantime, we've been previewing things to come in bite-size morsels, as the news has broken. Now let's break it ALL down for you in one place at one time.

The Guests

Twenty-six Star Trek actors, producers and writers will be at Destination Star Trek Germany this weekend.