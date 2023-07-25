Published Oct 1, 2014
PREVIEW: Destination Star Trek 3
PREVIEW: Destination Star Trek 3
Destination Star Trek 3 will kick off on Friday and all systems are go for the world’s largest and most-diverse Star Trek event, which will have something for everybody. DST3 has released the schedule of events and provided some updates, and StarTrek.com has sorted through the details and below ticks off some of the highlights of DST3, which will take place across three stages and throughout the ExCel in the heart of London’s Docklands from October 3-5.
Appearances – Actors and behind-the-scenes figures from all 5 live-action series and the movies will be on hand for talks, autographs, meet and greets, and photo opportunities. Almost all of them will be available the entire weekend.Museum – A favorite at previous DST events, the museum will feature a franchise-encompassing array of props, photos, documents, costumes and more. That incredible phaser you saw in your most-beloved Trek movie? It just might be in the collection Filmwelt is bringing to London this year.
Photo Shoots – Every guest at DST3 will be available for photos shoots, but DST3 has also come up with some cool twists and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. How about joining Max Grodenchik and Aron Eisenberg as they pose in costume as Rom & Nog? How about posing with the TNG cast on the TNG Enterprise Bridge or with Jeri Ryan and Alice Krige in a Borg Regeneration Chamber? Spots are going quickly, so book in advance.Opening Ceremony with Jonathan Ross – Sure to be Friday’s highlight… every DST3 will join together on stage for a kickoff hosted by Jonathan Ross.Leonard Nimoy – Leonard Nimoy won’t be there in person, but Star Trek’s legendary Spock will join in the fun at DST3 by engaging in a conversation via Skype. It’d be illogical to miss it.
Panels – DST3 has numerous panels scheduled throughout the weekend. Here’s a sampling:o Tomorrow Is Yesterday: Bringing the Tech of Trek to Life… with Dave Coplin, Chief Envisioning Officer at Microsoft. Microsoft will also show off some in-the-works items from the Microsoft Lab.
o One Trek Mind Live with Jordan Hoffman, who'll lead fans in determining the Best TNG Episode, Biggest Star Trek Jerk & Best Crew. o History of Star Trek Uniforms and Costumes, with Filmwelt Collection’s Martin Netter.o The Borg: Villains or Victims, with the Engage Podcast and Neil Greeno The Dominion War Story Arc, with Jordan Hoffman. o Making Starships, with Ben Robinson of Eaglemoss/Star Trek The Official Starships Collection.o Making a Klingon: Makeup Demonstration with Suzie Plakson and makeup artist John Paladin.
And last but not least… Parties (at The Fox):o Party on Risa – Enterprise Blues Band on Fridayo Party with Our Man Bashir – Vic Fontaine (James Darren) and Tim RussVisit www.destinationstartrek.com for details about all of the above. And if you can’t make it London, StarTrek.com will be in the house, tweeting from the floor and providing daily recaps and photos.