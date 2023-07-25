Preview: Building Star Trek

StarTrek.com recently spoke with Elliot Halpern of yap films, Executive Producer of Building Star Trek. Halpern discussed his personal appreciation of Star Trek and previewed what viewers will see on September 4 when they check out the documentary. Here's what he had to say:

First, how deep does your own love of Star Trek run?

I was nine years old and starting Grade 6, when Star Trek: The Original Seriespremiered in September 1966. One of my friends was the first on our block to have this amazing invention: a color TV. So my friends and I would go to his house and, rapt, watch Star Trek together. It was the very first show I ever saw in color, which seemed appropriate because it was projecting an incredible new world. I was a huge sci-fi and comic book fan and the series blew me away. I spent each week waiting for the next episode. It was the heady days of the Apollo program and the idea of exploring the universe, of the last frontier, really captured my imagination. Inspired by the show, for my birthday that year, I got my first telescope. I dreamed of going to the stars one day, but for the time being I was totally enthralled by observing them and by exploring them through Star Trek. And while I was interested in all the subsequent series and films, TOS is still for me “Star Trek." You never get over your first love!

How did you get involved with Building Star Trek?

In the fall of 2014, with the 50th anniversary of TOS on the horizon, it was an amazing opportunity to pay homage to a beloved institution that personally meant so much to me. Working with Smithsonian Channel was a great fit.