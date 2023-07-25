Published Jan 8, 2018
PREVIEW: Boldly Go, Vol. 2
Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 2 is IDW Publishing’s latest all-new comic-book adventure featuring the current version of the Enterprise crew. Written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art by Tony Shasteen and Megan Levens, as well as a George Caltsoudas cover, the story follows the Federation and the Romulans as they convene in the wake of the Borg attack. However, the precarious peace is threatened by the murder of a key diplomat... and a Starfleet cadet is the prime suspect. At the heart of the tale is Star Trek Beyond’s breakout character, Jaylah.
Featuring characters from IDW’s Starfleet Academy series, Star Trek: Boldly Go, Vol. 2 gathers together issues #7–12. It runs 144 pages and is priced at $19.99. Check out StarTrek.com's exclusive preview below:
