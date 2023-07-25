Preview: Boldly Go #16

IDW Publishing's Star Trek: Boldly Go comic book series will pick up on Wednesday with the release of "I.D.I.C.," part four of six. In it, the epic voyage through the Star Trek multiverse continues, as the villain behind it all is revealed… and their vendetta against Captain Kirk threatens to end all realities. The 16th Boldly Go adventure is written by Mike Johnson, with art and cover by Angel Hernandez.
Star Trek: Boldly Go #16 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a fun(ko) Mike Martin variant cover; check out the art!
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.