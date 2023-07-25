Preview: Boldly Go #16

IDW Publishing's Star Trek: Boldly Go comic book series will pick up on Wednesday with the release of "I.D.I.C.," part four of six. In it, the epic voyage through the Star Trek multiverse continues, as the villain behind it all is revealed… and their vendetta against Captain Kirk threatens to end all realities. The 16th Boldly Go adventure is written by Mike Johnson, with art and cover by Angel Hernandez.