Published Nov 19, 2015
Preview: Attack Wing Wave 21 -- Dreadnought
This December, NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 21 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Cardassian ATR-4107 Dreadnought.
Although officially referred to as a missile, the ATR-4107 is a completely autonomous warship in its own right. It is a warp-capable vessel carrying 1,000 kilograms of matter and 1,000 kilograms of antimatter – enough to destroy a small moon. The missile also carries a large cache of conventional weaponry, including disruptors, quantum torpedoes, a thoron shock emitter and a plasma wave. On board is a sophisticated computer system that can predict and counter hostile actions, as well as life support and an operational space for a maintenance crew. The defenses are an array of offensive weapons and a powerful shield system.
The Dreadnought is a powerful warship, boasting a 6 primary weapon value with 0 agility, 4 hull and 5 shields. The generic ATR-4107 loses only 1 shield and 1 tech upgrade slot compared to the named version. As an automated ship the ATR-4107 is restricted from having a Captain or an Admiral assigned to it. Both versions of the Cardassian ATR-4107 also have the Evade action, Target Lock, and Scan action on their action bars. Even though the Dreadnought can’t assign a Captain or an Admiral, it does have access to a Maintenance Crew. This upgrade does not require an upgrade slot but it does add 1 Crew Upgrade slot. During the planning phase you may discard Maintenance Crew and 1 of your Crew Upgrades to repair up to 2 damage to your ship. Repairing damage to your ship is always a welcome benefit but repairing damage during the planning phase is even better. Just when your opponent thinks he has you on the ropes you return stronger than even before.
The Dreadnought is a warship that comes loaded to the gills with all manner of weaponry. Matter-Antimatter Warhead is a 7 dice attack that can only be done at Range 3. If the attack hits, place an Auxiliary Power Token beside all ships within Range 1 of the defending ship. Quantum Torpedoes is a 5 dice attack that can be fired at Range 2-3, using the Time Token Mechanic. If the target ship is hit, add 1 hit result to your total damage. If this weapon is fired from a Cardassian ATR-4107, add 1 additional hit result to your total damage. Used properly Quantum Torpedoes can really pack a mean punch. Thoron Shock Emitter is 5 dice attack that can be fired at Range 1-3. You may select any number of your attack dice and re-roll them. Plasma Wave is a 3 dice attack that can only be fired at Range 1. You may fire this weapon at every enemy ship within Range 1 of your ship.
The Dreadnought also comes with three different Tech Upgrades that you can choose from when customizing your warship. Attempting to maximize the Dreadnoughts damage output Kinetic Detonator is an action that allows you to discard this card and one of your Weapon Upgrades to inflict 1 damage to all ships within Range 1 (including this ship). Focusing more on the defensive end of combat Counter Measures allows you to discard this card to roll +2 defense dice. Immediately after that attack is completed, you may then perform a 2 dice attack against the attacking ship. Lastly, Evasive Attack Route may be disabled allowing you to discard one of your Weapon Upgrades and place 2 Evade Tokens beside your ship.
Packed with powerful weapons, the Cardassian ATR-4107 Dreadnought is a fearsome weapon on the battlefield. Make sure to load up on Quantum Torpedoes and get ready to fire your Plasma Wave at anyone who stands in your way.
Visit NECA/WizKids at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews coming soon.