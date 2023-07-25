Preview: Attack Wing Wave 21 -- Dreadnought

This December, NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 21 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Cardassian ATR-4107 Dreadnought.

Although officially referred to as a missile, the ATR-4107 is a completely autonomous warship in its own right. It is a warp-capable vessel carrying 1,000 kilograms of matter and 1,000 kilograms of antimatter – enough to destroy a small moon. The missile also carries a large cache of conventional weaponry, including disruptors, quantum torpedoes, a thoron shock emitter and a plasma wave. On board is a sophisticated computer system that can predict and counter hostile actions, as well as life support and an operational space for a maintenance crew. The defenses are an array of offensive weapons and a powerful shield system.

The Dreadnought is a powerful warship, boasting a 6 primary weapon value with 0 agility, 4 hull and 5 shields. The generic ATR-4107 loses only 1 shield and 1 tech upgrade slot compared to the named version. As an automated ship the ATR-4107 is restricted from having a Captain or an Admiral assigned to it. Both versions of the Cardassian ATR-4107 also have the Evade action, Target Lock, and Scan action on their action bars. Even though the Dreadnought can’t assign a Captain or an Admiral, it does have access to a Maintenance Crew. This upgrade does not require an upgrade slot but it does add 1 Crew Upgrade slot. During the planning phase you may discard Maintenance Crew and 1 of your Crew Upgrades to repair up to 2 damage to your ship. Repairing damage to your ship is always a welcome benefit but repairing damage during the planning phase is even better. Just when your opponent thinks he has you on the ropes you return stronger than even before.