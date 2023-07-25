President Obama Regains Trek Cred?

"After a very public mix-up last week, my communications team has provided me with an easy way to distinguish between Star Trek and Star Wars," Obama said, according to the official White House transcript. "Spock is what Maureen Dowd calls me. Darth Vader is what John Boehner calls me.”Obama went on to make an even more blatant reference to his mangling of Star Trek and Star Wars terminology. "And in the words of one of my favorite Star Trek characters, Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise,” the president quipped, “‘May the Force be with you.’”