Published Mar 28, 2013
Prepare To Board The U.S.S. Enterprise
If you’ve ever wanted to spend time aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC1701-D, your time has come. Star Trek: The Next Generation – On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise, a book and CD-ROM package from Carlton Books, sends fans on a virtual tour of the beloved TNG ship. Written by longtime Trek figures Denise and Michael Okuda, On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise boasts spreads and gatefolds with 3D features that illustrate the Enterprise from all angles, including a side-on cutaway diagram depicting the craft’s interior; a double-page spread chronicling the history of the Enterprise in illustrations and words; floor plans, artifacts and photos from TNG; views of the ship’s bridge, showing main consoles, the captain’s chair and the functions that the consoles control; and living quarters, among them Picard’s suite, junior officers’ quarters and other spots fans will instantly recognize.
As noted, the On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise experience will be further enhanced by the inclusion of a CD-ROM that enables viewers to enjoy a detailed 3D tour of the Enterprise. The software for the CD-ROM was developed with the help of TNG’s creators in order to most accurately reflect the show’s sets.
On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise is now available in the U.S. and releases April 25 in the United Kingdom. Click HERE to purchase it in the U.S. and HERE to pre-order it in the U.K.