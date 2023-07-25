Prepare To Board The U.S.S. Enterprise

As noted, the On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise experience will be further enhanced by the inclusion of a CD-ROM that enables viewers to enjoy a detailed 3D tour of the Enterprise. The software for the CD-ROM was developed with the help of TNG’s creators in order to most accurately reflect the show’s sets.

On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise is now available in the U.S. and releases April 25 in the United Kingdom. Click HERE to purchase it in the U.S. and HERE to pre-order it in the U.K.