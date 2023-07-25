Prepare to Begin Your Five-Year Mission

Fans of Star Trek and quick-playing dice games will soon be able to enjoy the best of both worlds... with the upcoming release of Star Trek: Five-Year Mission. Mayfair Games and designer David E. Witcher unveiled the game at GenCon. Players can take on the roles of such popular characters as Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Scotty, Rand, Picard, Riker, Data, Troi, Wesley Crusher, Geordi, Dr. Crusher and Worf. A recent report in the Herald-Bulletin detailed the gameplay:

"Five-Year Mission is cooperative. Gamers are trying to avoid failing missions while solving missions in each of three difficulty levels. There are six different levels to attempt in the game. The adjustments to those levels involve the number of points needed along with how many of each difficulty level are required.

"Each mission is represented on a card. There are red, blue and yellow dice included in the game for use by the characters. The missions require a certain number of dice to be used, sometimes of a particular color and sometimes with particular requirements as to the number of pips showing on the die face.

"Some missions require the draw of an additional, more difficult mission," the report continued. "Some missions must be solved in three minutes or less, launching the game into a frenzy of sorts until it is solved. Some missions are Prime Directives and must be solved before any other missions are completed."

The Five-Year Mission box will include 1 Enterprise mat (double-sided), 7 crew mats (double-sided), 3 decks of alert cards (24 blue, 24 yellow, 24 red), 35 six-sided dice (14 red, 14 blue, 7 yellow), a sand timer and a damage marker. The game can be played by 3 to 7 players, is intended for ages 10 and up, and plays in 30-45 minutes. Visit www.Amazon.com to purchase Star Trek: Five-Year Mission board game.

