Prepare To Be Amazed By Trek Maze

So, what’s new this year beyond the Trek theme? “Sixteen acres of pumpkins,” Robert Richardson replies. “That’s the most ever, all sizes and colors: from two pounds to 150 pounds, orange, white, blue, smooth and warty. And we brought some beehives in, so there’ll be lots of pollination.”

Richardson Farm has been in the family since 1840, and they planted their first corn maze in 2001. Over the years, it has become an annual destination for family fun, with a huge maze that’s different every year, plus more than 30 activities, including wagon rides, pig races, a carousel and a “park train” that runs on real tracks. Most of the activities are included in the admission fee. Only a few, such as the zip line and orb rides, cost extra. Private picnic sites and campfires are available by reservation, and there’s plenty of free parking. All the favorite foods are back, too, including fresh donuts, kettle corn and fudge.

Richardson Adventure Farm will be open from Sept. 3 to Oct. 30, Wednesdays through Sundays, plus Labor Day and Columbus Day. Admission is $16 for ages 13 and up, $13 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under. For more info, go to www.RichardsonAdventureFarm.com.