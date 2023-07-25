Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard

    Published Aug 4, 2012

    Precious Moments Kirk Figurine Now Available

    Precious Moments Kirk Figurine Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Check out the picture above and see if you agree with our assessment: this has to be just about the cutest Captain Kirk… ever. The piece is the brand-new Star Trek Precious Moments “Captain Kirk” Figurine, which depicts a youthful, contemplative and confident Kirk seated on a command chair, and is the inaugural piece in a limited-edition set from The Hamilton Collection. The “Captain Kirk” Figurine, also referred to as Issue One: To Boldly Go Where No Man Has Gone Before, stands 4 ½ inches high, features Sam Butcher’s adventurous lad as Kirk and is handcrafted in artist’s resin and meticulously painted.

    The Star Trek Precious Moments “Captain Kirk” Figurine is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additions to the Precious Moments Star Trek Figurine Collection, which will include Spock, McCoy, Uhura and more. Click HERE to purchase the “Captain Kirk” figurine.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top