Precious Moments Kirk Figurine Now Available

Check out the picture above and see if you agree with our assessment: this has to be just about the cutest Captain Kirk… ever. The piece is the brand-new Star Trek Precious Moments “Captain Kirk” Figurine, which depicts a youthful, contemplative and confident Kirk seated on a command chair, and is the inaugural piece in a limited-edition set from The Hamilton Collection. The “Captain Kirk” Figurine, also referred to as Issue One: To Boldly Go Where No Man Has Gone Before, stands 4 ½ inches high, features Sam Butcher’s adventurous lad as Kirk and is handcrafted in artist’s resin and meticulously painted.

The Star Trek Precious Moments “Captain Kirk” Figurine is priced at $29.99 and is available for purchase in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additions to the Precious Moments Star Trek Figurine Collection, which will include Spock, McCoy, Uhura and more. Click HERE to purchase the “Captain Kirk” figurine.