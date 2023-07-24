Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jun 28, 2021

    PopMinded by Hallmark Announces Star Trek 2021 Event Exclusive

    Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    PopMinded by Hallmark just revealed its Star Trek 2021 event exclusive. A limited number of all-new exclusive collectibles and products inspired by favorite characters will be sold online to the nation’s pop-culture fans in conjunction with two conventions.

    Hallmark Star Trek event exclusive

    Klingon Bird-of-Prey Keepsake Ornament celebrates the 35th anniversary of the theatrical release of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home in 1986. This metal Keepsake Ornament features the HMS Bounty paint stylings as seen in the film. The ornament is priced at $35 with a total production run of 3,750.

    It will be available via:

    • Comic-Con International San Diego, July 23-25 as part of Comic-Con@Home
    • New York Comic Con, October 7-10

    PopMinded, which debuted in 2016, is Hallmark’s way to celebrate fandom with gifts and collectibles created and curated with all fans in mind. PopMinded continues and expands on Hallmark’s annual tradition of providing access to their ever-popular event exclusive products.

