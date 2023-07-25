Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 9, 2019

    Which 'Trek' Character Would You Want to be Stranded With?

    Did fans make the logical choice in answering our most recent poll?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    If you were stranded on an unknown planet, who would be the most helpful to have with you? That's the question we asked for the latest StarTrek.com poll, with fans given Captain Kirk, Uhura, Dr. McCoy and Spock as fellow strandee options. More than 9000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    We were particularly fond of @JohnSmi14129688's reply, which was a meme of Dr. McCoy reading, "I'm a doctor, not a tour guide." On the other hand, @capnho summed up the Spock vote quite logically by noting, "Spock because he would be able to build a radio out of two coconuts, Gilligan’s Island Professor-style."

