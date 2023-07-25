Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Jun 14, 2015

    Your Favorite Wrath of Khan Character Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    We asked fans Who was your favorite Wrath of Khan character? The reply options included Kirk, Spock, Saavik, Khan, Sulu, Scotty, David, Uhura, Bones and Chekov. More than 9,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Khan (38%)

    Spock (26%)

    Kirk (16%)

    Saavik (8%)

    Bones (4%, 338 votes)

    Scotty (4%, 315 votes)

    Chekov (2%)

    Uhura (1%, 127 votes)

    David (1%, 79 votes)

    Sulu (1%, 57 votes)So, where did YOUR favorite character land in the poll?

