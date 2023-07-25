Published Jun 14, 2015
Poll Says Your Favorite Wrath of Khan Character Is...
We asked fans Who was your favorite Wrath of Khan character? The reply options included Kirk, Spock, Saavik, Khan, Sulu, Scotty, David, Uhura, Bones and Chekov. More than 9,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Khan (38%)
Spock (26%)
Kirk (16%)
Saavik (8%)
Bones (4%, 338 votes)
Scotty (4%, 315 votes)
Chekov (2%)
Uhura (1%, 127 votes)
David (1%, 79 votes)
Sulu (1%, 57 votes)So, where did YOUR favorite character land in the poll?