Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Jan 4, 2019

    Your Favorite Classic Trek Film Is...

    The fans have spoken and this is the chosen favorite among classic Trek movies..

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The Search for Spock

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com's asked fans Which is the best classic Star Trek movie? The options included The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home, The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis. More than 18,000 people voted and The Wrath of Khan easily fended off all comers.

    Here are the results:

    The Wrath of Khan (36%)

    First Contact (25%)

    The Voyage Home (13%)

    The Undiscovered Country (10%)

    Generations (5%)

    Nemesis (4%)

    The Motion Picture (2%)

    The Search for Spock (2%)

    Insurrection (2%)

    The Final Frontier (1%)

    So, how did YOUR favorite fare?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top