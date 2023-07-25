Published Jan 4, 2019
Your Favorite Classic Trek Film Is...
The fans have spoken and this is the chosen favorite among classic Trek movies..
StarTrek.com's asked fans Which is the best classic Star Trek movie? The options included The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home, The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis. More than 18,000 people voted and The Wrath of Khan easily fended off all comers.
Here are the results:
The Wrath of Khan (36%)
First Contact (25%)
The Voyage Home (13%)
The Undiscovered Country (10%)
Generations (5%)
Nemesis (4%)
The Motion Picture (2%)
The Search for Spock (2%)
Insurrection (2%)
The Final Frontier (1%)
So, how did YOUR favorite fare?