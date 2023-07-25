Your Favorite Classic Trek Film Is...

StarTrek.com's asked fans Which is the best classic Star Trek movie? The options included The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home, The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis. More than 18,000 people voted and The Wrath of Khan easily fended off all comers.

Here are the results: