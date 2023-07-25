Trek's Saddest Death Was...

Star Trek fans have shed plenty of tears over the years, as beloved characters perished on screen. And so, we asked, which character's death was the saddest? The reply options included Data, Jadzia Dax, Lal, Spock, Tasha Yar and Trip Tucker. More than 25,000 fans voted and, clearly, fans got emotional about the demise of the heroic, selfless and logical Vulcan, Spock, in Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. Here are the full results.