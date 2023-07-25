Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Feb 2, 2018

    Trek's Saddest Death Was...

    Trek's Saddest Death Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Saddest Trek Death

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek fans have shed plenty of tears over the years, as beloved characters perished on screen. And so, we asked, which character's death was the saddest? The reply options included Data, Jadzia Dax, Lal, Spock, Tasha Yar and Trip Tucker. More than 25,000 fans voted and, clearly, fans got emotional about the demise of the heroic, selfless and logical Vulcan, Spock, in Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. Here are the full results.

    Spock (34%)

    Data (21%)

    Jadzia Dax (14% -- 3626 votes)

    Lal (14%, 3432 votes)

    Trip Tucker (8%)

    Tasha Yar (5%, 1236 votes)

    Kirk (5%, 1221 votes)

    So, how did YOUR choice fare -- and were you as surprised as we were by just how low Kirk's death ranked?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top