    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 4, 2019

    Series With The Most Unique Environments Was...

    This is the Trek Series that featured the most unique environments...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which series featured the most unique environments? That's the question StarTrek.com posed to fans. The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and The Animated Series. We actually thought The Animated Series would do pretty well in this poll, given that the show's artists had the advantage of being able to draw any environment they saw fit, but more than 4,000 fans voted and The Animated Series trailed the pack. Check out the results below:

    Voyager (36%)

    The Next Generation (24%)

    The Original Series (14%)

    Deep Space Nine (10%)

    Enterprise (9%)

    The Animated Series (7%)

    So... how did your choice fare? And do you think The Animated Series should have placed higher in the results?

