Series With The Most Unique Environments Was...

Which series featured the most unique environments? That's the question StarTrek.com posed to fans. The reply options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and The Animated Series. We actually thought The Animated Series would do pretty well in this poll, given that the show's artists had the advantage of being able to draw any environment they saw fit, but more than 4,000 fans voted and The Animated Series trailed the pack. Check out the results below: