The Ship That Had the Best Design Was...

We knew this one would be interesting. StarTrek.com posed the following question: Which ship had the best design? Fans could select from the Enterprise NX-01, Enterprise NCC-1701, Enterprise NCC-1701 (Kelvin), Enterprise NCC-1701-D, Enterprise NCC-1701-E and the Voyager NCC-74656. Thousands of fans voted, and let's just say the Enterprise won. Here are the final numbers: