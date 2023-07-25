Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jan 3, 2019

    The Ship That Had the Best Design Was...

    We knew these results would get interesting

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Best Designed Ship

    StarTrek.com

    We knew this one would be interesting. StarTrek.com posed the following question: Which ship had the best design? Fans could select from the Enterprise NX-01, Enterprise NCC-1701, Enterprise NCC-1701 (Kelvin), Enterprise NCC-1701-D, Enterprise NCC-1701-E and the Voyager NCC-74656. Thousands of fans voted, and let's just say the Enterprise won. Here are the final numbers:

    U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E (35%)

    U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (21%)

    U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 (20%)

    U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 (14%)

    U.S.S. Enterprise NX-01 (6%)

    U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 (Kelvin) (4%)

    And did you preferred shiped land amidst the results?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top