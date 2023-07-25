Published Jan 3, 2019
The Ship That Had the Best Design Was...
We knew these results would get interesting
We knew this one would be interesting. StarTrek.com posed the following question: Which ship had the best design? Fans could select from the Enterprise NX-01, Enterprise NCC-1701, Enterprise NCC-1701 (Kelvin), Enterprise NCC-1701-D, Enterprise NCC-1701-E and the Voyager NCC-74656. Thousands of fans voted, and let's just say the Enterprise won. Here are the final numbers:
U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E (35%)
U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (21%)
U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 (20%)
U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 (14%)
U.S.S. Enterprise NX-01 (6%)
U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 (Kelvin) (4%)
