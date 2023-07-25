Published Feb 27, 2016
Science Officer You Think Would Make Best Science Professor Is...
Which science officer would make the best science professor? That was the question StarTrek.com posed for this week's poll. The reply options included Spock, Mirok, Jadzia Dax, Riley Frazier, Tuvok, T'Pol and Dmitri Valtane. More than 4,000 fans voted and here are the results...
Spock (45%)
Jadzia Dax (38%)
Tuvok (10%)
T'Pol (6%)
Dmitri Valtane (1%)
Riley Frazier (0%, 25 votes)
Mirok (0%, 20 Votes)
And, where did YOUR science officer of choice land in the results?