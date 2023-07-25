Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 27, 2016

    Science Officer You Think Would Make Best Science Professor Is...

    Science Officer You Think Would Make Best Science Professor Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which science officer would make the best science professor? That was the question StarTrek.com posed for this week's poll. The reply options included Spock, Mirok, Jadzia Dax, Riley Frazier, Tuvok, T'Pol and Dmitri Valtane. More than 4,000 fans voted and here are the results...

    Spock (45%)

    Jadzia Dax (38%)

    Tuvok (10%)

    T'Pol (6%)

    Dmitri Valtane (1%)

    Riley Frazier (0%, 25 votes)

    Mirok (0%, 20 Votes)

    And, where did YOUR science officer of choice land in the results?

