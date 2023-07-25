Published May 30, 2019
Which 'Star Trek' Alien Species Would You Want To Be?
The results of our latest poll are in.
Our readers are clearly a logical sort. StarTrek.com, for our latest Twitter poll, asked "What Star Trek alien species would you want to be a part of?" More than 9,000 fans voted, and the favorite answer made itself pretty obvious early on:
Several reader comments made us laugh, including this from @sureshtrumpet, who said, "I’m honestly going to go with '24th century human" for the write-in ballot, because life in the Federation looks pretty sweet. Also, my illogical love for poutine and watching Smallville instantly disqualifies me from being a Vulcan." And then there's @nellirisauthor, who also went off book, writing, "Andorian! I want to be blue and have cute antennas!"