    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published May 30, 2019

    Which 'Star Trek' Alien Species Would You Want To Be?

    The results of our latest poll are in.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Our readers are clearly a logical sort. StarTrek.com, for our latest Twitter poll, asked "What Star Trek alien species would you want to be a part of?" More than 9,000 fans voted, and the favorite answer made itself pretty obvious early on:

    Tuvok, Chancelor L'Rell, Quark Rom and Nog, Toreth

    Several reader comments made us laugh, including this from @sureshtrumpet, who said, "I’m honestly going to go with '24th century human" for the write-in ballot, because life in the Federation looks pretty sweet. Also, my illogical love for poutine and watching Smallville instantly disqualifies me from being a Vulcan." And then there's @nellirisauthor, who also went off book, writing, "Andorian! I want to be blue and have cute antennas!"

