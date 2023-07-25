Points of Interest in Star Trek Timelines

The galaxy is big. Really big. And as the captain of your own starship in Star Trek Timelines, you’ll be able to explore it alongside your crew. As you progress through the storyline and go on Away Missions, you’ll encounter various destinations. Some are vital to your mission, while others offer intriguing detours. In this post, we reveal just some of the points of interest you’ll see as you warp through space.

Deep Space Nine and the Bajoran Wormhole

The station that launched the entire Deep Space Nine series, this distinctive station was formerly known as Terok Nor, constructed by the Cardassians near Bajor to oversee the unruly populace during the Cardassian Occupation. When the occupation ended, the station was relinquished to a combined crew of Bajoran and Starfleet officers, and became even more important when the Bajoran wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant was discovered. Deep Space Nine fans already know the pivotal role this station plays in the Federation’s history, but what version of the station has emerged from the temporal anomaly crisis, and how might a quick route to the Gamma Quadrant help -- or hinder -- dealing with the chaos?