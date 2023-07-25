Pocket Offering 700-Plus Trek eBooks

Pocket Books, the long-time publisher of Star Trek books, and CBS Consumer Products are teaming up to celebrate the Trek franchise's 50th anniversary by releasing more than 700 Star Trek ebooks free of Digital Rights Management (DRM). Starting today, in fact, fans will enjoy unfettered access to their favorite Trek novels -- readable on the electronic devices of their choice, via a dedicated site. “Pocket Books is thrilled to make this iconic series widely available and accessible for the many readers who have enjoyed them, and to introduce Star Trek novels to a whole new universe of fans," Louise Burke, President and Publisher of Pocket Books, said in a statement. "We’re excited to re-introduce many classic stories and to enable discovery and the ease of purchase that DRM-free provides."

Trek fans may peruse the whole DRM-free library and purchase ebooks directly at www.StarTrekBooks.com or buy them at most other e-retail sites. Further, to mark this occasion, Pocket Books has lowered the prices of the popular Mirror Universe and Vulcan’s Soul trilogies to 99 cents. New visitors to the site will be eligible for a free digital copy of the Star Trek III: The Search for Spock movie tie-in novelization when they join the mailing list. These special offers will be followed each month throughout the year with more ebook deals, special offers, free ebook giveaways, sweepstakes, unique content and more.