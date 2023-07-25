Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 16, 2013

    Play And Explore Trek Past With Phaser Kit

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’s time to set your phasers to fun. Running Press has introduced STAR TREK: PHASER, a kit that includes both a light-up phaser and a 32-page booklet – entitled Phasers, by Chip Carter – that details the history of the weapon across the Star Trek franchise, including their evolution, tech specs, uses and more.

    The kit costs $9.95 and is available now at stores and through online retailers, including Amazon.com. Click HERE to purchase.

