Published Apr 16, 2013
Play And Explore Trek Past With Phaser Kit
Play And Explore Trek Past With Phaser Kit
It’s time to set your phasers to fun. Running Press has introduced STAR TREK: PHASER, a kit that includes both a light-up phaser and a 32-page booklet – entitled Phasers, by Chip Carter – that details the history of the weapon across the Star Trek franchise, including their evolution, tech specs, uses and more.
The kit costs $9.95 and is available now at stores and through online retailers, including Amazon.com. Click HERE to purchase.