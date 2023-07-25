Published Feb 12, 2014
Plan Your Day At Destination Star Trek Germany
The countdown to Destination Star Trek Germany has begun in earnest. All the fun will start on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Messe Frankfurt in Germany and run through Feb. 23. If you’ve got your plane tickets and hotel lined up, now it’s time to lock in which Stage Talks and Photo Sessions you wish to attend, whose autographs you want to grab and which panel sessions you want to sit in on.
Friday – Main Stage
19:30-20:45 The Opening Ceremony
Friday – Stage B
15:00-15:30 Best Trek Crew
15:45-16:15 TBC
16:30-17:00 Trek Girls - Trekkie Girls
17:15-18:00 Ron D Moore & Ira Steven Behr
18:15-19:00 Transmitting Trek: Taking Entertainment to the Final Frontier
Saturday – Main Stage
10:00-10:45 Marina Sirtis & Gates McFadden
11:00-11:45 LeVar Burton & Michael Dorn
12:00-12:45 Brent Spiner
13:15-14:00 Karl Urban
14:00-14:45 Auction
15:00-15:45 Connor Trinneer & Dominic Keating
16:00-16:45 William Shatner
17:00-17:45 DS9 - Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois,
Jeffrey Alan Combs & Casey Biggs
19:30-20:30 TNG Reunion Event moderated by William Shatner
Saturday – Stage B
09:30-10:15 Eric Stillwell
10:30-11:00 Strar Trek Online - You Are The Captain
11:15-12:00 Ladies of Trek - Alice Maud Krige, Suzie Plakson, Carolyn Seymour,
Robin Curtis, Hallie Todd and Gwynyth Walsh
12:15-13:00 Ron D Moore & Ira Steven Behr
13:15-14:15 Suzie Plakson - Make Up Demo
14:30-15:00 Trek Girls - Trekkie Girls
15:15-15:45 Mars One
16:00-16:45 Star Trek Trivia Challenge
17:00-17:30 In Discussion with Martin Netter - Trek Radio
17:45-18:15 Transmitting Trek: Taking Entertainment to the Final Frontier
Sunday – Main Stage
10:00-10:45 Brent Spiner
11:00-11:45 Marina Sirtis & Michael Dorn
12:00-12:45 LeVar Burton & Gates McFadden
13:15-14:00 William Shatner
14:00-14:45 Karl Urban
15:00-15:45 Auction
16:00-16:45 DS9 - Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois,
Jeffrey Alan Combs & Casey Biggs
17:00-17:45 Connor Trinneer & Dominic Keating
Sunday – Stage B
09:30-10:30 Eric Stillwell
10:45-11:30 Tim Russ
11:45-12:15 Trek Girls - Trekkie Girls
12:30-13:00 Mars One
13:15-13:45 Best of The Next Generation
14:00-15:00 Suzie Plakson Make Up
15:15-16:00 Vaughn Armstrong
16:15-16:45 In Discussion with Martin Netter - Trek Radio
17:00-17:30 Best Crew of Star Trek
Visit DestinationStarTrek.com for complete details and to purchase tickets.