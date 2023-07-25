Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 12, 2014

    Plan Your Day At Destination Star Trek Germany

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The countdown to Destination Star Trek Germany has begun in earnest. All the fun will start on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Messe Frankfurt in Germany and run through Feb. 23. If you’ve got your plane tickets and hotel lined up, now it’s time to lock in which Stage Talks and Photo Sessions you wish to attend, whose autographs you want to grab and which panel sessions you want to sit in on.

    Friday – Main Stage

    19:30-20:45    The Opening Ceremony

    Friday – Stage B

    15:00-15:30    Best Trek Crew

    15:45-16:15    TBC

    16:30-17:00    Trek Girls - Trekkie Girls

    17:15-18:00    Ron D Moore & Ira Steven Behr

    18:15-19:00    Transmitting Trek: Taking Entertainment to the Final Frontier

    Saturday – Main Stage

    10:00-10:45    Marina Sirtis & Gates McFadden

    11:00-11:45    LeVar Burton & Michael Dorn

    12:00-12:45    Brent Spiner

    13:15-14:00    Karl Urban

    14:00-14:45    Auction

    15:00-15:45    Connor Trinneer & Dominic Keating

    16:00-16:45    William Shatner

    17:00-17:45    DS9 - Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois,
    Jeffrey Alan Combs & Casey Biggs

    19:30-20:30    TNG Reunion Event moderated by William Shatner

    Saturday – Stage B

    09:30-10:15    Eric Stillwell

    10:30-11:00    Strar Trek Online - You Are The Captain

    11:15-12:00    Ladies of Trek - Alice Maud Krige, Suzie Plakson, Carolyn Seymour,
    Robin Curtis, Hallie Todd and Gwynyth Walsh

    12:15-13:00    Ron D Moore & Ira Steven Behr

    13:15-14:15    Suzie Plakson - Make Up Demo

    14:30-15:00    Trek Girls - Trekkie Girls

    15:15-15:45    Mars One

    16:00-16:45    Star Trek Trivia Challenge

    17:00-17:30    In Discussion with Martin Netter - Trek Radio

    17:45-18:15    Transmitting Trek: Taking Entertainment to the Final Frontier

    Sunday – Main Stage

    10:00-10:45    Brent Spiner

    11:00-11:45    Marina Sirtis & Michael Dorn

    12:00-12:45    LeVar Burton & Gates McFadden

    13:15-14:00    William Shatner

    14:00-14:45    Karl Urban

    15:00-15:45    Auction

    16:00-16:45    DS9 - Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois,
    Jeffrey Alan Combs & Casey Biggs

    17:00-17:45    Connor Trinneer & Dominic Keating

    Sunday – Stage B

    09:30-10:30    Eric Stillwell

    10:45-11:30    Tim Russ

    11:45-12:15    Trek Girls - Trekkie Girls

    12:30-13:00    Mars One

    13:15-13:45    Best of The Next Generation

    14:00-15:00    Suzie Plakson Make Up

    15:15-16:00    Vaughn Armstrong

    16:15-16:45    In Discussion with Martin Netter - Trek Radio

    17:00-17:30    Best Crew of Star Trek

    Visit DestinationStarTrek.com for complete details and to purchase tickets.

