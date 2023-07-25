Pine, Takei & Saldana In The News

Pine – Star Trek’s new Captain Kirk -- stars as the title character in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, which opens this weekend. It’s a high-octane action flick based on the popular Tom Clancy series of books. Also, Pine’s next film, Stretch, now has a release date: March 14. That’s an action comedy with co-stars including Patrick Wilson, Brooklyn Decker, Jessica Alba, Ed Helms and Ray Liotta.

Last week, StarTrek.com reported that Star Trek’s current Uhura, Zoe Saldana, will star in an upcoming television mini-series adaptation of Rosemary’s Baby. It’s also just been announced that Saldana has signed on to reprise her Avatar role as Neytiri in not one, not two, but rather three Avatar sequels to be directed by James Cameron, with the first scheduled to open in December, 2016.

And finally there’s George Takei. Star Trek’s original Sulu will serve as host when Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in performances of Sci-Fi Spectacular! on February 20 at the Music Center at Strathmore, and February 21, 22 and 23 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The Sci-Fi Spectacular! will feature musical selections from sci-fi's most-beloved films and TV shows, including Star Wars, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Star Trek. Visit the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for details.