Pine, Saldana To Co-host Sci-Tech Awards

Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana are set to beam into the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 9 in order to co-host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards. The stars of the upcoming Star Trek Into Darkness will present nine awards to 25 individual recipients. “We are thrilled to have Chris and Zoe host the Sci-Tech Awards,” Academy president Howard Koch told The Hollywood Reporter. “Their film experience with the kind of technical advancements these awards honor makes them the perfect pair for the job.”Portions of the Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation will be included in the Academy Awards telecast. The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 24.