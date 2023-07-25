Pine, Elba & More Attend NYC Beyond Premiere

Keegan-Michael Key: “If you’re StarTrek.com, just so I don’t get in trouble, I’m going to say I’m an 8 out of 10 as a Trek fan. My father was a huuuuuuuge Trekkie. He was probably the world’s biggest Uhura fan. My dad had a picture of Nichelle Nichols in our house. And he was a big Spock guy. Star Trek was how he and his brothers and sisters all connected with each other. So it rubbed off on me and my brother. I was a huge fan. Wrath of Khan is one of my top 10 favorite films. You know what? We’ll say 9 out of 10.”

Following the red carpet session, Pine, Urban and Elba greeted the crowd inside the screening room. Pine, microphone in hand, briefly described the experience of making the film and then paid tribute to the late Anton Yelchin. “It’s been a very difficult (press) tour because we recently lost a very good friend of ours, who is in the film, Anton Yelchin,” Pine said. “He was a wonderful actor and a wonderful friend, and it feels so weird to have to go out and sell this film when something way more real happened, like the loss of someone very close. But he was a shining light and you can tell in this film. Every time he comes on screen you want to giggle, because he liked a good giggle. He had a great laugh and he was super-intelligent and vey present and furiously creative. He had so many things going on, it put us all to shame. We will miss him greatly and hopefully you will all love him as much as we do. Thanks so much for coming.”

Star Trek Beyond will open July 22.